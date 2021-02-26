Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu say Lagos critical to Nigeria’s economic advancement

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker, Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and other political leaders on Friday insisted on rebuilding destroyed Lagos infrastructure in the aftermath of October 2020 EndSARS protests given the strategic position of the state in Nigeria’s economic advancement.

Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and members of the National Assembly representing Lagos, among others, spoke at 16th Lagos Executive-Legislative parley held at the Eko Hotels and Suites on Friday.

At the the three-day event with the theme: “A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos”, organised by Lagos Office of Civic Engagement, the political leaders said rebuilding Lagos would help to boost Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

Speaking at the parley, Gbajabiamila charged all political leaders and stakeholders in the state on unity of purpose to make their dream for the state come to reality.

The speaker, who pledged the support of his colleagues in getting Federal Government’s assistance for the project said, “We need unity across arms of government. This unity does not mean one arm subservient to the other, nation building is a joint task.”

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu said that the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge will commence before the end of year 2021.

He said his administration is determined to execute the Fourth Mainland Bridge, as it would improve movement in the state.

“We did not politically promise the Fourth Mainland Bridge but we are going to do the Fourth Mainland Bridge. With your prayers and by the grace of Almighty God, we shall turn the sod and lay the foundation for the building and construction of that Fourth Mainland Bridge before the end of this year.

”We are on course and I am sure that the 37km ring road is on track, which will change the face of transportation and movement in Lagos,” the governor said.

He said that his administration was on course to complete the two rail projects that were started several years back, both the Blue Line and the Red Line.

According to him, before the end of the administration, the project will be completed and trains will move on those two rail lines.

Obasa on his part, asked every citizen to contribute their quota to moving Lagos to a greater height. He commended Gbajabiamila and other federal legislature for their passion and for representing the state well.