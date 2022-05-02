Gbajabiamila salutes Nigerian workers

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives has joined millions of Nigerians to salute the country’s workers on the celebration of this year’s International Workers’ Day.

Speaker Gbajabiamila, who commended the resilience, commitment and dedication of the Nigerian workers, said their efforts would never go in vain.

He expressed happiness that the Nigerian workers have lived up to expectations over the years, noting that they remain the backbone of the Nigerian working force.

The Speaker said every well-meaning Nigerian must identify with the workers because of their invaluable contributions to nation-building.

He urged Nigerian workers to keep hope alive as governments at all levels as well as the private sector were trying to make life better for them.

Gbajabiamila said he was proud of the Nigerian workers because of the way they have been conducting themselves over the years.

Similarly, the minority caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated the Nigerian workers as they join others across the world to mark the International Workers’ Day.

The Caucus however lamentated that the Nigerian workers are observing the Day in pain, agony and despair given the suffocating working condition and general economic hardship occasioned by the insensitive, corrupt and overtly inept All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The caucus in statement singed by

Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House insisted that given their long-standing patriotism, sacrifices and dedication to the development of our nation in spite of the odds, the Nigerian workers deserve a better welfare package.

The caucus also urged the Federal Government and all stakeholders to urgently resolve the issues surrounding the lingering industrial action by lecturers under the umbrella of the Academic Staff Union of Universities

in public universities in the country.

“Our caucus holds that if the APC government curbs its corruption, end its wastefulness and imbibe prudent management of our economy, it can indeed spare a better deal for the workers and enhance their welfare; an entitlement they truly deserve.

“The Minority Caucus further charges the Federal Government to initiate more worker-friendly policies for capacity building as well as incentives to further enhance productivity of the Nigerian workers.

“On our part, our caucus assures that we will continue to initiate and give legislative backing to efforts tailored toward improving on the welfare and productivity of the workers,” the statement read parts.