Gbajabiamila, Oyebode, Oresanya, to speak at 2021 Sustainability Table Discourse Series

It is not pertinent news that Nigeria’s unemployment rate is alarmingly high and a stark contradiction to the Sustainable Development Goal of achieving decent work and economic growth by 2030.

To accelerate Nigeria’s progress in increasing productivity, technological innovation, job creation rates, and inclusivity in tandem with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a circular economy, the Sustainable Table Discourse Series is hosting its annual Discourse on Thursday 18 November 2021 at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 10 am WAT and on virtual conferencing platforms in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

This year’s discourse theme, New Pathways to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in a Circular Economy, cuts through the expertise and key thrusts of policymakers, entrepreneurs, sustainable development experts, and leading corporate organisations whilst exploring avenues for creating sustainable businesses and creating more job opportunities in a circular economy.

Commenting on this year’s event, the Convener, Kayode Olaniyan, said Nigeria’s efforts in building a sustainable economy and environment have been focused on climate change, climate finance, and other related matters with little or no attention given to creating new job opportunities.

Read also: Reps want research linked to national development

However, scrutiny of the interconnected Sustainable Development Goals reveals that this one thing we have given little attention to is pivotal in achieving all the other goals. As a result, this year’s discourse is solely dedicated to finding avenues to create more jobs.”

Commenting on the upcoming discourse, keynote speaker and Honourable Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Ekiti State, Akintunde Oyebode explained, “Nigeria is on her way to creating a sustainable economy. However, there are still so many hurdles to be crossed for the nation to achieve an impressive economic climate.

The marginalisation of citizens has to be jettisoned; the creation of more job opportunities has to be prioritised and a more conducive environment to ensure the sustainability of businesses has to be created amongst other factors. The 2021 Sustainable Table Discourse Series is a step towards achieving all of the Sustainable Development goals and ensuring Nigeria’s economic prosperity.”

The 2021 Sustainability Table Series is proudly sponsored by Standard Chartered Bank – Africa’s biggest emerging market-focused financial institution with a key interest in sustainable finance.