Reps want research linked to national development

The House of Representatives has advocated the bridging of the gap between the research community and industry in order to stimulate national development and diversify the economy from over dependence on oil.

Members of the House committee on science, technology and innovation made the advocacy during an oversight visit to the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) in Abuja.

The lawmakers also urged NOTAP to make efforts towards improving its internally-generated revenue (IGR) to effectively implement the mandate of the organisation and contribute significantly to the national treasury.

Beni Lar, chairman of the committee and member representing Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency of Plateau State, said NOTAP was a functional bridge in sustaining the link between the research community and industry, a mandate which must be effectively carried out.

Lar, who raised questions as to whether NOTAP occupies a critical place in the scientific advancement of Nigeria or its continued under-development, said the oversight visit was to ascertain the agency’s compliance and implementation of 2021 budget and to brainstorm on how to translate its work into economic viability of the nation.

“NOTAP an agency under the federal ministry of science and technology was established by Decree No. 70 of 1979, amended by Decree No. 82 of 1992 now referred to as NOTAP Act cap 268 LFN 1994. This agency was set up in response to the nation’s need to expedite the emergence of a strong STI system reflective of the desire to evolve a strong economy based on Science and Technology. Specifically, NOTAP systematically tracks the inflow of technology into Nigeria and strategises for its adaptation and domestication.

“It also coordinates Nigeria’s initiatives in technology transfer; evaluation and registration of technology transfer agreements; promotion of innovation, patenting and intellectual property; technology advisory and support services; commercialisation of R&D results; research-industry linkage; production of compendium management information system; publication of project profiles on R&D results; promotion and popularisation of S&T training and capacity building in schools and tertiary institutions; promoting industry driven R&D’s in tertiary institutions and research institutions,” she stated.

Responding, NOTAP director-general, Dan-Azumi Ibrahim disclosed that the agency has reached 98 percent automation which would be completed before the end of this year to enable it handle volumes of agreements to boost revenue generation.

Ibrahim told lawmakers that out of the budgetary approved IGR of N356.363 million, the agency has generated N338. 386 million from January to September while it has remitted N83.796 million 25 percent gross IGR remittance as against N91.740 million approved for the 2021 budget during the period under review.

“Revenue generation is a product of activities. The issues they raised during COVID-19 activities were low so revenue generation was low. There are critical issues we are facing; our staff are retiring and no provisions to employ younger ones and at the same time work is increasing. We are also expected to increase our efficiency.

“So, you can now see this scenario, but at our own level we have decided that whether we have enough staff or not, the only way we could improve on our efficiency, is to automate our process and we have started the automation process,” he said.