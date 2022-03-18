Gbajabiamila disturbed over 10.5m out-of-school children in Nigeria

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the Federal House of Representatives has decried the disturbing situation that Nigeria has 10.5 million out-of-school children roaming the streets aimlessly.

The lawmaker representing Surulere I constituency of Lagos State stated that the figure is too outrageous, describing it as a time bomb that can explode any time.

Gbajabiamila noted that the high rate of out-of-school children roaming the streets of the country is an ill -wind that would not blow any favourable wind on the entire country’s education sector.

He stated this at the flag-off of the enrolment of 500 out- out-school children at the emir’s palace in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, an event organised by the Gba Professional Foundation.

Read also: EU offers $9.5m to improve justice for children in Nigeria, others

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Sanusi Garba Rikiji, the chief of staff to the speaker of the Federal House of Representatives said that the situation has called for public concern.

Rikiji, a one-time speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly whose Foundation partnered with that of Gbajabiamila to curb the alarming rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria, urged federal, and state governments, as well as all education stakeholders, to join forces in the fight against education backwardness in the country.

The former Zamfara State House of Assembly speaker explained that the 500 out-of-school children were drawn from the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

Rikiji in his speech explained that Gbajabiamila has designed the programme to cover all the 36 states of the federation, stating that Zamfara State was fortunate to get a slot for 500 beneficiaries in the programme, who will receive free education to primary 6 levels at least.

“The intervention will enroll them into primary schools with adequate provision of uniforms, footwear and all other facilities to make learning easier until they finish their primary education,” he stated.