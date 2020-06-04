Gbajabiamila denies endorsing extension service years for NASS Clerk, 150 others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has denied writing to National Assembly Commission to endorse the extension of service years by the Clerk of National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori and about 150 Directors.

There was a purported letter to the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, Ahmed Amshi, signed by the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Sanusi Rikiji which said the leadership of the House has resolved not to rescind the resolution of the 8th Assembly on the issue.

The letter reads: “I am directed by the entire Leadership of the House of Representatives to acknowledge the receipt of your letter on the above dated 01 June 2020 vide NASC/CHO/PS/11/11/94 and ha d deliberated on it.

“I am to inform you that the entire Leadership of the House of Representatives cannot rescind the 8th Assembly’s resolution on the retirement age of National Assembly Staff.

“Therefore, the House of Representatives maintains the position of the 8th Assembly as contained in the conditions of service jointly passed by that Assembly.”

But Gbajabiamila in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Wednesday night denied that he has not authorized such letter.

“The attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has been drawn to a letter purportedly emanating from his office allegedly stating his endorsement of the new Condition of Service for National Assembly staff passed by the 8th Assembly

“The Speaker wishes to inform the general public that there was no time he directed issuance of such purported letter from his office as there is a recognized and authorized channel for all correspondences and resolutions reached by the House or its leadership.

“The Speaker also wishes to call on the general public to disregard the letter and always rely on official communication channels of the House for news on the position of the House on any matter” the Speaker Spokesman said.

The 8th National Assembly had reviewed the retirement years for public servants in the National Assemby from 35 to 40 years with retirement age jerked up from 60 to 65 years.

Consequently there have been attempts by the National Assemby Service Commission to reverse the amendment to the condition of service by asking those affected including Sani-Omolori and about 150 senior Directors of the National Assembly to proceed on retirement.