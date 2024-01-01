Gbagi charges Nigerians to embrace new traditions in 2024

Kenneth Gbagi, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta in 2023, has charged Deltans and Nigerians to retool their disposition to imbibe new ways and embrace new traditions this year.

They should imbibe cultures that would correct the faults in our state and nation and promote peace, guarantee security, and hope to all our people, he said.

Delta State and Nigeria must prioritise such habits that entrench accountability, justice, and peace in its systems, he explained.

He gave the charge in his new year message signed by Kenneth Orusi, his chief press secretary (CPS), saying “no matter the present realities today, “whether good, bad or ugly, sweet, sour or bitter, we must continue to hope and strive for greater honour and glory for ourselves, our nation and the state in this new year and beyond”.

The security and entrepreneurial expert also commended all Deltans and Nigerians for their patriotism and courage amidst daunting challenges.

He urged Nigerians to see the year 2024 as an opportunity to brace up for a better country, hence he advised them to have a renewed hope and positive mindset in the new year.

While admonishing them to show gratitude to God for the grace granted them and their families in 2023, the former minister of state for education (state), said that the new year is the beginning of a new journey, a new chapter, a fresh opportunity to start and recover from the losses of 2023.