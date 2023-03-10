Gbadebo hosts Lagos youths to breakfast meeting

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party’s candidate in the Lagos State governorship election hosted some youths in Nigeria’s commercial city Thursday.

The occasion themed ‘Youth o’ clock’ was to create awareness and encourage voter participation in favour of Labour Party on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

As the city with over 15 million inhabitants gear up to elect it 5th governor since 1999, Rhodes-Vivour, clad in a bespoke white buba and sokoto with a matching cap, assured the youths at the occasion of good governance if he is elected.

“The elections in Lagos state will be like nothing they’ve never seen before because I felt the energy,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

“Young people came out and stood their ground, showed that they are have the power to put people in and take people out and that is a powerful thing to see in Nigeria because we haven’t seen it in so long.

“We will go out there, givea them closemarking, we will stand and not succumb to any form of harassment or intimidation like they’ve never seen before, he continued.

“They don’t understand the energy behind our movement, this is energy you cannot buy, forged by hope, belief and love.

“The way we are moving is not normal, they are confused and desperate. That’s why they’ve made all kinds of allegations against me but everything they throw at me, I will take it and shine with it and each day they postpone this election with is increasing the margin by which we will beat them.”

According to Ayo Teriba, CEO, Economic Associates, while Nigeria has mastered and maintained transitional democracy it is yet to offer economic benefits of democracy.

In line with this, the contestant who clocked 40 yesterday, March 8, said if voted into power, his administration will save Lagos by equitably sharing the dividends of democracy.

“The moment we take Lagos, this fire of a new type of politics will engulf Nigeria. We will start to have politicians that mean well for the people and are passionate about change; no more status quo,” he said.

He shared his thought on how to lift Lagos out of the strata of worst cities to live in the world which the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) labelled it as in 2022.

“When voted in, our administration will deliver good governance, transparency and accountability, grassroots infrastructural development, a state-wide train transportation system, dredging water ways, solving the traffic challenges and we will have a situation where the government gets you the best deals,” he said.

Also at the event, Akin Osuntokun, the director general of Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed’s presidential campaign noted that the Rhodes-Vivour’s ‘lack of experience’ claim by political pundits has no political relevance.

.

“Look at the recent election, Nigeria spent billions of naira but at the end of the day, we became an elephant that gave birth to a rat,” he said.

“The Politricks is too much and I’m proud a generation that said ‘no more’ has risen

“We need to get away from their type of experience, where we are surrounded by water but you cannot open the tap and drink water but my great-grandfather lived in a Lagos where he could do that.”

My expectations were met beacuse he really addressed the concerns of the youths, Hannah Samson, a 27 year old female Cinematographer said. “Education, empowering the young people are some of the highlights of his campaign that I am impressed with.”

“I pray he wins because he has a lot planned for both the youths and older generation, she said.

In the same vein, Hilary Ezeokwelume, LP Mosan/Okunola LCDA Administrator, said he got to the venue as early as possible and the six hours long event was a great use of his time.

“I am motivated by his desire to take the bull the horn,” Ezeokwelume said. “I’m calling on the youths of this country, nothing is stopping us, no oppression, no frustration but be strong, resilient and stay focused for a new dawn in Lagos state and Nigeria at large is possible.”

Yunusa Tanko, spokesperson, Labour Party presidential campaign council (LP-PCC), whose parents were from Kano but grew up in Idi Araba, Lagos State also spoke at the event.

“Mu ti e wa ki n mu temi wa, l’Eko fi tobi,” he said in Yoruba which translates to a sense of collective responsibility grows Lagos State.

“It’s time for the youths to take over politics, and take it to the next level just as they did with our music, and our movies,” he said.

To spice the event, Zibili Mary, the assistant youth leader of Labour Party, thrilled the audience with her song titled ‘A new Nigeria is possible with Obi- Datti’.