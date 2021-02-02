GAGE Awards’ 21 nominations grinds to a halt

Africa’s biggest digital awards, The GAGE Awards which began its call for nominations on the 1st of December 2020 has finally come to end.

The GAGE Awards 2021 nominations threw the digital ecosystem in Nigeria into a frenzy over the past weeks as members of the public took to their devices to nominate their favourite individuals and brands who gave them unrivalled digital experiences in 2020.

Nominations were opened in 20 categories which include; Banking App of the Year, Best Digital Financial Platform, Breakout App of the Year, App of the Year, Podcast of the Year, Website of the Year, Online Film and Documentary of the Year, Online Campaign of the Year, Online Comedian of the Year, Blog of the Year, Social Movement of the Year, Online news platform of the Year, Web series of the Year, Best Data Service Provider, Digital Artiste of the Year, Content Creator of the Year, Influencer of the Year, Entreprenuer of the Year, GAGE star of the Year and Special Achievement Awards.

According to the Convener, Akinjagunla Olubusayo ‘ We are excited at how Nigerians have reciprocated the love by nominating their digital stars who made their lives simpler and better most especially in the year of the pandemic. These digital superstars through innovation and ingenuity ensured that our lives went on during the lockdown and even after. Now its time for them to be celebrated’

The GAGE Awards is a comprehensive celebration of individuals and brands who have done astonishingly well by leveraging on the power of the internet to make life simpler and better. This is the first of its kind in digital Africa and already tagged by industry experts as the ‘Grammies of the Web’. The GAGE Awards is poised to celebrate digital excellence is 5 key areas: Innovation, Information, Inspiration, Entertainment and Commerce.

Industry experts believe that for the African digital space to grow like its counterpart in other parts of the world, It is imperative that a recognition platform such as the GAGE Awards help set a standard in the digital ecosystem. It will also fast track the pace of development already happening and inspire new talents.

It will be recalled that the maiden edition of the GAGE Awards ceremony will took place on February 22, 2020 at the EKO HOTELS AND SUITES which saw a gathering of internet stars in Africa all in attendance.

The GAGE Awards 2021 is scheduled for the 10th of April 2021 and promises to be bigger and better. For more update on the GAGE Awards 2021 follow @gageawards on all digital plateforms or visit the website, www.gageawards.com.