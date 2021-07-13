GAC Motors, Chinese Embassy partner to foster economic growth

GAC Motor and Chinese Embassy in Nigeria have held a diplomatic fleet delivery ceremony in Abuja, a partnership geared towards reinforcing the commitment of both parties in fostering massive growth of the Nigerian economy through business collaborations with China.

The development will place Nigeria on an industrial landmark in economic advancement as well as strengthen diplomatic ties with the aim of encouraging foreign investment.

The diplomatic delivery of the GAC Nigeria vehicles to the Chinese Embassy underlines the strength and cooperation between both countries, bringing know-how and technology to a new level. It also marks the start of further industrialization while creating jobs and improving the living standards through independent manufacturing in order to achieve a sustainable socio-economic development in Nigeria.

Cui Jianchun, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Guo Zhiqiang, counselor of the Chinese Embassy, Jubril Arogundade GM Commercial and Head of Communication of GAC Motor Nigeria, as well as Qian Jin, business director of GAC Motor Nigeria, attended the handover ceremony.

The ceremony is said to be the result of a long-lasting relationship between GAC Motors Nigeria and the Lagos State Government in a milestone that was celebrated on March 4, 2021.

GAC Motors Nigeria entered a successful Joint Venture with the Lagos State Government, where Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, signed an agreement to assemble and produce GAC vehicles in a state-of-the-art assembly plant in Lagos, marking the next step of the GAC Motor Brand’s local operation and effort to impact positively in the life of Nigerians.

Cui Jianchun, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, in a speech on the diplomatic occasion, expressed China’s and his personal support for the Nigerian Industry and the support and growth of GAC Motor Nigeria together with Lagos State and the Nigerian government.

“This really is an important time for me. I want to share with you, that yesterday I presented my strategy – Nigeria China GDP Strategy for the next 50 years cooperation. I want to let you know that this year is very special year, as both countries are celebrating 50 years anniversary since we started diplomatic relations 50 years ago in 1971. What I mean here is that in my strategy, one of the most important prioritized areas is the INDUSTRY,” Jianchun said.

“Without industry you cannot get rich, you cannot get young people to work in this country, so what I mean here is that today is a good testament that the Chinese Embassy including myself support the industry, the motor industry in Nigeria in form of GAC Motors Nigeria.

“I believe that in the future if we get the confidence and get the support from the young Nigerian people, that GAC Motors Nigeria could send more young Nigerians to go to China to learn not only about Chinese culture, but most importantly about skills. In my strategy I think industry, technology and also talent is very important for the development of Nigeria,” he said.

He said GAC Motors not only represents a Chinese brand, but is also a good opportunity to let young Nigerians represent a local brand like GAC Motors Nigeria.

Following the handover, Jubril Arogundade GM Commercial and Head of Communication of GAC Motors Nigeria, said the company was very delighted to venture into a partnership with the Chinese Embassy.

Arogundade said the partnership was not just about growth but also a huge reflection of the importance of the wide acceptance of Chinese innovations and technology in the world and especially in Nigeria where GAC Motors also operates its automobile company.

He said GAC Motors identifies with young, innovative and brilliant individuals, and its business in Nigeria has enormously carried them along as the visionaries of tomorrow.

“We are glad to continue to showcase our strength in automobiles innovation through their young energies. Our brand has brought hope to the youth by creating industrialization; a factory where many talented Nigerians will have the opportunity to work and prosper as well. These youths are the future of Nigeria and the future is important to us at GAC Motor,” he said.

GAC Motors has invested in the future of mobility in Nigeria and has continued to strengthen it’s value through strategic partnerships with government and organizations, while delivering excellent service which is primary to the brand’s representation, he said.