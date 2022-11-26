G5 Governors will continue to push for equity, justice in PDP, says Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and a member of the G5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has assured that the group are standing on a strong moral pedestal and doing everything to put away impunity and highhandedness in the party.

Ikpeazu made the declaration Wednesday in his Umobiakwa country home, in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, at a gala nite organised, by the State Government in honour of the visiting G5 PDP Integrity Governors, who were in the state for the flag off of Abia State PDP campaign.

He said that Nigeria is hanging on a balance, adding that if the Integrity Governors fail to put their feet forward, it would spell doom for the country.

Ikpeazu disclosed that they were not pursuing their individual comfort, but determined to lay a solid foundation for the unborn generation, stressing that they were determined to stand for the truth.

He further stated that as soon as the right thing is done, the PDP will win the election next year.

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State and leader of the G5 PDP Integrity Governors’ Group, said that they are still committed to the PDP, adding that they will not leave the party.

Ortom, who said that the group still appreciates the PDP, however pointed out that they will not be intimidated from standing for the truth.

Read also: Atiku, Okowa seek peace amongst Imo PDP stakeholders

He appreciated Governor Ikpeazu for the warm reception and hospitality extended to them and charged Abians to ensure that PDP wins all the elections in the state.

He appreciated the traditional rulers in Abia State for honouring the G5 Governors.

Some of the highlights of the event were presentation of Made-in- Abia products to the visiting governors by Governor Ikpeazu and decoration of the governors by Eze Joseph Nwabeke, chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The event was attended by Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. governor of Enugu State and Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, Acho Nwakanma, former deputy governor of Abia State, Uchenna Ikonne, a professor and PDP governorship candidate for Abia State, and his running mate, Okey Igwe, national deputy chairmen, South of the PDP, Taofeek Arapaja, national vice chairman, South East, Ali Odefa, national vice chairman, South South, Dan Orbih, members of the House of Assembly and candidates of the party, Abia PDP State chairman, Asiforo Okere, secretary to the state government, Chris Ezem, chief of staff to the governor, Okey Ahiwe, commissioners, party chieftains, traditional rulers, among other dignitaries.