Futuretech launches initiative to train emerging digital advertising professionals

Futuretech Media, a digital advertising technology firm has announced the launch of the ‘Futuretech NXT Program,’ aimed at empowering emerging digital advertising professionals.

The Futuretech NXT Program offers free training, mentorship and internship opportunities to support the development of the next generation of talent in Nigeria’s digital advertising industry. Calls for application are currently open until April 15, 2024.

“At Futuretech Media, we are committed to nurturing talent and fostering innovation in the digital advertising industry. We believe that investing in the development of emerging talent is crucial for the future success of the digital advertising industry,” Itohan Izugbokwe, country manager, Futuretech Media, Nigeria, said during a recent media meet held in Lagos.

According to her, the Futuretech NXT initiative is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) designed to help the ad-tech company give back to the industry. She disclosed further that the program will cover a range of modules, including digital advertising trends, campaign planning and execution, creative strategy, and analytics among others.

Izugbokwe said further that the cohort will also have the opportunity to work on real-world projects and receive feedback from industry experts, which will allow them to apply their learning in a practical setting. “Futuretech NXT is open to individuals who are passionate about pursuing a career in digital advertising,” she said, disclosing that interested participants can learn more and apply by visiting https://tinyurl.com/futuretechnxt

Speaking further on another digital initiative of the firm, Izugbokwe said that Futuretech Media recently introduced ‘Futuretech – The Practice’, its strategic communications business that specialises in providing comprehensive communications solutions for brands.

“Our flagship platform, LoopMe, was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace leverages AI technology to measure and optimize consumer sentiment in real-time to improve advertising performance and outcomes. Through advanced machine learning and 1500 AI models, brands can uncover consumer insights and reach previously untapped audiences, outperforming industry benchmarks,” Izugbokwe said.