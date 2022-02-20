Future of Nigeria in jeopardy without education – Ibe

Gregory Ibe, a professor, founder and chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, has propounded that the future of the Nigerian society would be in jeopardy if efforts are not intensified to educate children and the youths.

Ibe raised the alarm at Collins Memorial College, Elu Ohafia, Abia State, during the distribution of books to students from Abia North Senatorial district.

The Chancellor, who spoke through Emeka Okafor, the director-general of Prof Greg Ibe Education Intervention Foundation, stated that “The only way to secure the future of our youths is to engage them in education; quality education. Parents must not abdicate their responsibilities of moulding their children.”

“Uneducated children are dangers to our nation. The notion that educated persons end up poorer, is a total lie and must be discouraged among the young generation and this is why Professor Greg Ibe is going round Abia State with the message and providing the enabling ground for a stable state.”

He warned students against engaging in internet fraud, money ritual, kidnapping and other social vices as wealth acquired through such sources don’t stand the test of time.

On the panacea to unemployment challenges in the country, Ibe advised students to acquire skills while still in school, which would make them job providers.

The proprietor of GUU explained that the education materials were carved out for distribution to secondary school students in Abia State.

“On realizing that there is a famous primary school, Ohafia Central School within this secondary school, which has a large pupil population, we decided to include them among beneficiaries.”

Over 50,000 customised exercise books were distributed to students from Ohafia, Arochukwu, Bende, Isukwuato and Umunneochi Local Government areas of Abia North Senatorial zone.

One of the beneficiaries, master Ifeanyi Mba of Central School, Elu Ohafia, thanked Ibe for remembering them in his philanthropy.

It would be recalled that Professor Greg Ibe Educational Intervention outfit had earlier extended such gesture in Secondary schools in Abia Central and Abia South Zones.