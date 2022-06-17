Funtaj International School emerges MTN ASAP quiz competition winner

Funtaj International School Asokoro, Abuja has emerged winner of the 2022 MTN Anti Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) quiz competition for secondary school students in Nigeria.

The competition which was started by the MTN Foundation in 2019 as a multi-sectoral platform to raise awareness of the detrimental effects of substance misuse and addiction among secondary school students in Nigeria was organised in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The purpose of the programme is to dissuade adolescents, especially youth in secondary schools from using substances to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

Ramat Sakman, Oluwatoyinsola Adeyemi, and Ataba Shehu of Funtaj International School emerged champions in both the first and second categories of the competition.

Intelligence Quotient School, Abuja came 2nd with 45 points, while Government Secondary School, Ilorin finished 3rd with 35 points.

Read also: MTN Foundation calls for collaborative fight against substance abuse

Mohammed Buba Marwa, the chairman of NDLEA who was represented by Shadrack Haruna, the secretary of the agency in his opening remarks said, “For those of you who are part of this programme, the lesson for you to take to your friends and peers is don’t use drugs. As we know, drug use among youth in Nigeria is frightening. Young persons of school age have been found to use all kinds of substances including unconventional concoctions and so on.

“This quiz competition will provide you with the necessary knowledge and information to make healthier personal choices and avoid risky situations that can predispose you to drug use. Also, to build skills to help you resist the pressure to use drugs and encourage peer education.”

Odunayo Sanya, the executive secretary of the MTN Foundation applauded the effort of the ASAP quiz finalists and admonished the students to take advantage of the knowledge and academic excellence imparted to them as they prepare to be school ambassadors.

“As you travel through life, I want you to hold the memory of this competition. Any time you are overwhelmed, remember that you did this and you can do it again.

“We believe in you and this is why the MTN Foundation is investing resources to ensure the message is clear. We want a drug-free Nigeria and we are counting on you to bring this to life.

“We believe through this process, we have reunited you as our ASAP ambassador. We expect that as it is custom with an ambassador, you will show this in the home and in your schools. You will take the message back to your peers and you will join us in a drug-free nation,” Sanya said.

The champions and the two runners-up went home with numerous prizes such as phone tabs and learning support materials, while the first 10 participating schools went home with learning support materials.