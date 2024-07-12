Full list of FG’s autogas conversion centres in Nigeria

The Federal Government has released a list of accredited conversion sites across the country.

Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in partnership with NIPCO lastweek, commissioned 12 retail stations to dispense Compressed Natural Gas (CGN) in the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos.

Implemented under Presidential CNG initiative, the NNPC & NIPCO Gas partnership is expected to facilitate the provision of 35 CNG Stations across Nigeria, with Stations strategically placed in Abuja and Lagos to offer CNG to a wide range of CNG vehicles including: tricycles, cars, busses and Heavy Transport Vehicles.

The list of approved conversion sites according to the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative are located at Ibadan Expressway, Ibafo, Ogun, NIPCO GAS LTD IBADAN, Mobil Filling Station, New Toll Gate, Ibadan-Lagos Road, Ibadan.

NIPCO GAS LTD EVEAN-17, Benin-Auchi Road, Adjacent Zatike Hotel, Eyaen, Benin City.

NIPCO GAS LTD LAGOS ROAD 1, Uselu, Lagos Road, Benin City.

NIPCO GAS LTD 2ND EAST CIRCULAR ROAD, East Circular 2nd Road, Avbiana, Benin City.

NIPCO GAS LTD AGBOR ROAD STATIONUrualla Street, Agbor Road, Benin City.

NIPCO GAS LTD LAGOS ROAD 2, Lagos Road, Oluku, Benin City.

NIPCO GAS LTD SAPELE ROAD, KU Plaza, Benin-Sapele Road, Opposite P2 Junction, Benin City.

NIPCO GAS LTD TEXTILE HILL, Canaan Street, Textile Mill Road, Benin City.

NIPCO GAS LTD WARRI, Wam-Sapele Road, Okolavu, Delta.

NIPCO GAS LTD AJAKUTA, Ghumene, Ajaokuta, Kogi.

SALMA AUTO, By AFDIN Filling Station, Opposite House on the Rock Church, Airport Road, Abuja.

NIPCO GAS LTD OKENE, Okene-Lokoja Road, Okene, Kogi.

NIPCO GAS LTD DEALER 72, Dealer 73, Umaru Musa Yaradua Road, Abuja.

NIPCO GAS LTD KUBWA, Cadastral Zone 07-05, Alang Kubwa Expressway, Abuja.

NIPCO GAS LTD ORON, Edikor Village, Balika Road, Lidurig Uko LGA, Oron, Akwa Ibom.

AXXELA LTD, Block M, Plot 22, Isolo Industrial Area, Ilasa Maja, Lagos.

RT BRISCOE NIGERIA PLC, Plot 410 Cadastral Zone, Opposite NPC Filling Station, Airport Junction, Jabi, Abuja.

TOTAL SUPPORT, Rumuokwurusi, Elelenwa, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

MBH POWER LIMITED, Lagos State.

PORTLAND, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Utako, Abuja.

PORTLAND Opta Interchange Terminal, Bayo Shodipo, Ojota, Lagos.

MEZOVEST, KM 23, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, Opposite Kilimanjaro, Beside Libmat Motors, By Abraham Adesanya Bus Stop, Lagos.

MECHO, Yaba, Lagos.

AUTOCLINICNG SOLUTIONS LIMITED, NNPC Service Station (Queen Elizabeth II), Agodi, Ibadan.

AUTOMATION AUTOGAS LTD, Plot 2, Block 7, Podo Industrial Village, Ibadan.

AUTOGIG, Gbagada, Lagos

NENIS ENGINEERING, Ikorodu, Lagos.

FG AUTOCLINIC, Ikeja, Lagos.

FIXITRITE, Abule-Egba, Lagos.

HOUSE 27, Apo, Abuja.

FIXIT 45 – (AUTOHUB), Abuja.

AUTOLUBRICITY – Lagos Expressway, Asaba, Delta.

CNG TECH/ZITAJ AUTOMOBILE – Plot C15, Sabon Lugbe, By Wood and Frame, Airport Road, Abuja.