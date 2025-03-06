The federal government has taken action against individuals and entities implicated in terrorism financing by designating them on the Nigeria Sanctions List and freezing their bank accounts.

This move, recommended by the Nigeria Sanctions Committee during a meeting in Abuja on Thursday, aligns with Section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Among those designated is Simon Ekpa Njoku, known for his involvement with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Ekpa’s accounts with Guaranty Trust Bank, numbers 0118835791, 0115442299, and 0115442275, have been frozen.

The Finnish authorities had earlier arrested Ekpa on November 21, 2024, for alleged terrorist activities in Nigeria, leading to the freezing of his assets and those of associated companies.

The government has mandated financial institutions and relevant bodies to immediately identify and freeze, without prior notice, all funds, assets, and economic resources belonging to the designated individuals and entities.

They are also required to report these actions to the Sanctions Committee and file Suspicious Transactions Reports to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) for further analysis.

See the full list of the frozen accounts below

1. Simon Ekpa Njoku 21-03-1985 Guaranty Trust Bank 0118835791, 0115442299, 0115442275

2. Godstime Promise Iyare 20-05-1996 Access Bank 0060032439, 1187008630, 1448136683. UBA 2212655102. Moniepoint 8197394552. Kuda 2007096158. Promicool Venture- Moniepoint 8197394576.

3. Francis Chukwuedo Mmaduabuchi 27-09-1987 Eco Bank 3941072599, Fidelity 6239280146, Opay 8037688095, Moniepoint 8196060258, 8196028438, 8196028452,5380383959, 5612325508,4730823866, 8037688095

4. John Anayo Onwumere 05-03-1987 Sterling 0026224269, Zenith 4230646454

5. Chikwuka Godwin Eze 05-05-1975 First Bank 3031299977, Access Bank 0110709618, 0108595489, 1132518632

6. Edwin Augustine Chukwuedo 27-05-1983 Union 0010808495, 0110232286, 0069247850, Eco Bank 2321194539, Opay 8169916076, Moniepoint 6786290317, 6786290300

7. Chinwendu Joy Owoh 10-02-1982 First Bank 3125731837, GTB 0115848475, Moniepoint 6474876289, Union 0014660761

8. Ginika Jane Orji 05-10-1995 Blueridge 8039231985, Opay 7059681248, 8106940744

9. Awo Uchechukwu 11-12-1978 First Bank 3060144916

10. Mercy Ebere Ifeoma Ali 07-07-1998 Access 1612608952, FCMB 6594319019, First Bank 3147574474

11. Ohagwu Nneka Juliana 15-08-1985 UBA 2147559148

12. Eze Chibuike Okpoto 12-01-1989 Access 0071127599, 1138098116, FCMB 3723955016, GT Bank 0123014963

13. Nwaobi Henry Chimezie 12-06-1991 Access 1113046148, 1113046148, UBA 2115584448, 2117752704, First Bank 3067985749, Moniepoint 8276850931,

14. Ogomu Peace Kewe 27-06-1997 Access 1840168323, UBA 2096777826, First Bank 3124937333, 2041450556, (USD) 3180578127, Zenith 2547460190, Opay 9069071154, Kuda 2028607838, Fidelity 6552642526, GT Bank 0258732080, Stanbic 0021280495

15. Igwe Ka Ala Enterprises 3750733 Access 1872085373, 0800331795. Fairmoney 2683102063. Fidelity 5090919707, GTB 0206153527, 0044247093, 0044247086, 0044247079, 0044247062, 0044247055, 0044247103, 4020644423. Opay 9023765613, 8035144914, 8126308128. Polaris 3124277058. Carbon 0629821223. Zenith 1226773554

16. Seficuvi Global Company 3225098 Access Bank 1436852548, Eco Bank 3831141439

17. Lakurawa Group NLLKW

