FG confirms arrest of Simon Ekpa by Finnish authorities on terrorism charges

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen and a leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by Finnish authorities on Thursday.

In a statement issued by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, it was disclosed that Ekpa was detained on charges of inciting terrorism and promoting violence.

The Finnish District Court of Päijät-Häme ruled to hold him on probable cause, citing his alleged role in publicly inciting crimes with terrorist intent.

According to Finnish authorities, Ekpa is accused of using social media platforms to disseminate separatist propaganda, incite violence, and encourage illegal activities. These actions have reportedly caused significant unrest in Nigeria’s South-East region.

According to the statement, investigators linked his online activities to a series of violent incidents in Nigeria, highlighting the transnational nature of his influence.

“The arrest follows sustained diplomatic pressure by the Nigerian government on Finland, urging action against Ekpa’s activities, which were tied to violence and instability in the South-East.

“The matter was a key agenda in high-level engagements between the two nations”, the statement reads. In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the arrest as a crucial step in addressing the activities of IPOB and curbing the influence of transnational actors threatening Nigeria’s national security.

The Ministry assured that it would closely monitor legal proceedings in Finland and provide updates as the case progresses.

