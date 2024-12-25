Full list: 14 killed in Plateau night attack

The Irigwe Development Association (IDA) has confirmed the killing of 14 of its kinsmen in an overnight attack at Ri Do (Gidan Ado), a hamlet of Riyom Local Government Area, in Plateau State, predominantly inhabited by Irigwe natives of Bassa Local Government. The attack according to IDA occurred on the night of Sunday, December 22, 2024.

According to a statement by Sam Jugo, National Publicity Secretary of IDA, made available to journalists Monday night in Jos said “the victims were murdered in cold blood by unknown perpetrators. The victims are as follows:

1. Dauda Arabo, 48 years

2. Hassana Wula, 52 years

3. Basuna Moses, 22 years

4. Faith Basuna, 19 years

5. Laraba Randi, 18 years

6. Danlami Gado 50 years

7. Moses Yakubu, 48 years

8. Azumi Moses, 13 years

9. Talatu Hassan, 42 years

10. Chama Ernest, 20 years

11. Agumo Monday, 20 years

12. Sheba Ernest 1 year

13. Mary Stephen, 33 years and

14. Isere Moses, 35 years.

One Linda Moses, about 32 years of age, sustained serious injuries and is presently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed location. The identities of the perpetrators have not yet been ascertained as at press time and therefore it will be ill conceived to state it here in other not to preempt or interfere with the outcome of ongoing investigations by the security agencies”; the statement reads in part.

Read also: Christmas in the shadow of hardship as Plateau residents face economic struggles

The IDA expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and the entire Irigwe nation, stating that their hearts bleed for the demise of their kinsmen. The association prayed for the souls of the victims to rest in peace and for God’s comfort to their families.

The IDA has promised to provide updates on the incident as more information becomes available. Meanwhile, the association has urged its members to remain calm and law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

The attack on Ri Do has raised concerns about the security situation in Plateau State, particularly during the yuletide season. The IDA has called on the security agencies to do the needful to prevent future attacks and ensure the safety of lives and property.

Read also: How Tinubu plans to lower inflation to 15% in 2025

The security authorities in the state are yet to comment on the matter.

All attempts to speak with both Alfred Alabo, the police Public Relations Officer and Samson Zakhom, the spokesperson of Operation Save Haven (OPSH) proved abortive.

Share