Fulfil your promises to your constituency, Kogi NUJ chairman urges politicians

Politicians in Kogi State have been charged to emulate Leke Abejide, a member representing the Yagba Federal Constituency, who fulfilled his promises to the electorate and gave them the mandate to represent them at a different level of governance.

Adeiza Momoh Jimoh, state chairman of NUJ gave the advice on Friday when he received a 20KVA Mikano generator set promised and delivered by Leke Abejide, adding that the House of Representatives member is an except politician, who made a promise and fulfilled it in his constituency.

“When Hon. Abejide came to visit us in NUJ some time ago, he discovered that the equipment he donated to NUJ was not put to use so he enquired to know the challenge and I told him that we do not have a generator that can power the equipment,” he said.

“On his own he promised to give us a generator that will enable us use the equipment effectively. Behold, today in fulfillment of the promise, he sent through his Chief of Staff a 20KVA Mikano generator set to Kogi State Council of NUJ,” Momoh Jimoh said.

“What he has done is exceptional;, it is not every politician that will promise and fulfil it, but in his own case all promises he made even to the people of his constituency he has graciously fulfilled them,” he further said.

According to him, “This four years of Hon. Abejide, he has done so well that he deserves double promotion and by God’s grace after his second term, the electorate in Kogi West should give him another mandate to serve at the upper chamber of the National Assembly so that he can deliver more dividend of democracy to the people.”

Momoh Jimoh assured the donor that the generator would be judiciously utilise to serve the purpose it was meant for.

“It is our duty to inform, educate and entertain people and as such we will put the generator into use and we highly appreciated his effort and we will continue to partner with him at all time,” he assured.

Presenting the generator and the receipts to the union on behalf of the federal lawmaker, the Chief of Staff, Shola Adebola said the fulfilment of the promise was to enable the union members perform their functions and assured that Hon. Abejide would continue to partner with media for the development of the country.