Fubara gets political boost in Rivers as Atiku campaign group pledges support

…group advises Tinubu to keep an eye on Wike

The camp of Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State has gained a big political boost recently when stalwarts of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation announced support in the current struggles against his godfather, Nyesom Wike.

The group led the rest of the party members that did not join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to endorse Fubara.

The group is led by former Wike strong men such as Abiye Sekiobo from Okrika and Lee Maeba from Ogoni.

At a crowded press conference held after a meeting of the faction, the former senator and secretary to the Rivers State government, Sekibo, said since the elections and litigations were long gone, the group and all camps should support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Fubara for the sake of good governance.

Sekibo said: “As indigenes of Rivers State, we have no choice but to give our dear governor our total loyalty and support for the progress of our State.

“In that same vein, we urge our governor and Mr President to work together for the good of Rivers people.”

The group drew the attention of President Tinubu to Wike’s public utterances and alleged threats to cause instability in Rivers State, saying, “We strongly advise Mr President to keep a close watch on the FCT Administration.

“The President has a duty to call him to order. We the Rivers people will not stand by while an individual decides that we will not sleep with our two eyes closed. If Wike troubles Rivers people, he shall surely inherit the wind.”

Rising from a meeting, the group said: “Today, we are sad because in the last few months, the peace of our state has been disturbed by the foolish actions of one selfish man who believes that more than seven million Rivers people are his slaves for electing him as their Governor for eight years.

“Our people are not a conquered lot and would never subscribe to the mentality of conquest. We also refuse to be divided along tribal or ethnic lines.

“Unfortunately, he has consistently abused the privilege that God bestowed upon him through the votes of the people, by committing crimes against the interest of the State.

“Lately, he has resorted to insulting our revered leader and former governor, Dr Peter Odili, and his wife, Justice Mary Peter-Odili, because they refused to support him in his failed attempt to impeach the duly elected Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara.”

The group said they were not against the president compensating Wike with post of Minister but that they wished to advise him on the character and machinations of his appointee.

It added, “We wish to let the President know that this appointee ran a kleptocratic government when he reigned supreme as Governor of Rivers State, and may do same in the Federal Capital Territory, if the President looks the other way.”

They assured the president that a vast majority of Rivers people were solidly with Governor Fubara, and so, would not allow an illegal and unconstitutional assembly of any sort, impeach him or disrupt the smooth governance of our dear state and cause a breach of the public peace.

“Rivers State is too economically strategic for the nation to be toyed with especially at a time when our Nation is looking to maximize her oil production to meet her OPEC quota.

“Finally, we call on all Nigerians irrespective of party, tribal or ethnic affiliations to rally round the President Tinubu administration, so that working together, we will collectively overcome these hard economic and security challenges facing us all.”