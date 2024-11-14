FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel for Ondo election

Ahead of the Ondo state governorship election scheduled to be held Saturday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,500 of its officers to the state.

The FRSC stated this on Thursday as part of efforts to ensure the success of the poll.

Olusegun Ogungbemide, an Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, in a statement, disclosed the agency’s readiness for the election, in collaboration with other security agencies.

Other deployments by the FRSC include 25 patrol vehicles, seven tow trucks, and six ambulances aimed to aid with traffic control, remove road obstructions, and respond to emergencies.

“As part of efforts put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming Ondo State Gubernatorial election scheduled by the electoral umpire to hold on 16 November 2024, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, has approved the deployment of 1,500 operatives and ordered them to collaborate with other security agencies to enforce compliance on restrictions of vehicular movement.

“The directive issued by the Corps Marshal also mandated the Personnel to clear obstructions from the roads, carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, and maintain orderliness in polling booths.

“In the same vein, adequate mobilisation has also been made for operational tools, including deployment of 25 patrol vehicles, seven tow trucks, as well as six ambulances to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the election,” it said.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed warned the personnel deployed to play an active role in the democratic exercise.

“While emphasising the need to exhibit the highest sense of professionalism, the Corps Marshal also admonished them to avoid any act that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorates,” he added.

