FRSC denies reports of new number plates, driver’s licence prices

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has denied reports making rounds that it has introduced new prices for number plates and driver’s licences.

The Corps however says the Joint Tax Board recently approved new prices that is also contrary to the prices making rounds on social media.

Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) said in a statement sent to BusinessDay on Friday, that it had become necessary for the Corps to serve warning to those circulating fake news on the prices of number plates and driver’s licences.

According to him, there had been a report circulating that FRSC had increased the price of number plates and driver’s license tagging it as a revenue-generating agency.

He said that the news circulating around that FRSC had increased the prices of number plates and driver’s licences were not true.

The report stated that registration of New Blue Plate is now N55, 000; registration of New Red Plate N65,000; Registration of New Articulated Plate N100,000; Change of Ownership with New BLUE Plate Number N70,000; change of Ownership with New RED Plate Number N80, 000 and Change of Ownership with New Articulated Plate Number N115,000

It further stated that transfer of existing Plate Number from One Vehicle to another is N35,000; replacement of Loss Plate Number N36,000; fresh issuance of Driver’s license N38,000 for five years; N33,000 for three years; Renewal N22, 500 for five years and N18,000 for three years.

Kazeem said that the mandate of the Federal Road Safety Commission was to make the nation’s highway safe for motorists and other road users across the country, and was not set up as a revenue generation agency but to ensure the protection of lives and property on the road.

He however said that the price increase is from the Joint Tax Board (JTB) and not from FRSC.

“However, the approved price for the articulated vehicle number plate is N30,000. Motor vehicle driver’s license price for three years is N10,000 while N15,000 is for five years. Standard private and commercial vehicle number place is N18,750,” he explains.

He said the implementation of the revised rates for vehicles number plates and driver’s licences in Nigeria commenced on August 1, 2021, according to Joint Task Board.

Kazeem urged members of the public to note that only the Joint Tax Board (JTB) has the statutory powers to review the prices of the items in question, adding that it was the Board that approved the price reviewed.

He further appealed to the motoring public to continue to ensure their vehicles were properly registered as it enhances the security of the vehicles.

Recall that the last review on the prices of number plates and driver’s licences was in 2011.

Before the commencement of the new prices, Lape Kilanko, general manager, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA), has announced the revised rates for the procurement of vehicle number plates and drivers’ licenses as approved by the Joint Tax Board (JTB).

Then, Kilanko said the approval was conveyed in a letter issued by the Joint Tax Board, dated 30th July 2021, and addressed to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

According to her, the letter implored all State Boards of Internal Revenue to ensure strict adherence to the approved rates for uniformity in the administration of road taxes in Nigeria.

While noting that the Board also approved 1st August 2021, as the commencement date for implementation of the revised rates, Kilanko said that the new rates for Standard Private Number Plates and Standard Commercial Number Plates amongst others is now N18,750 while Drivers License for three years and five years will cost N10,350 and N15,450 respectively.