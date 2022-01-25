French container liner, CMA CGM imposes surcharge on West African goods

CMA CGM, a French container shipping liner doing business in Nigeria, said it will be imposing an additional surcharge on all imports known as ‘dangerous goods’ destined for all West African ports including Nigeria.

According to the French shipping giant, ‘Dangerous Goods Additional to West Africa,’ will be taking effect from February 15, 2022.

“In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM Group wishes to inform you that the Dangerous goods additional is revised effective February 15th, 2022 and until further notice,’ the company statement made available on its website, reads.

The statement further revealed that all dangerous imports originating from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa and East Mediterranean, and destined to all West African ports, would be surcharged.

CMA CGM however stated that one 20-foot container of all dangerous goods from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean, Adriatic and Greece would be paying EUR 200/ $230 or GBP 170 while one 40-foot container is expected to pay EUR 250 / $285 or GBP 210.

Under the new rate, all dangerous goods coming in 20-foot or 40-foot containers, and originating from Black Sea and North Africa are expected to pay EUR 200 or EUR 450.

Also, one 20-foot or 40-foot container of all dangerous goods from the East Mediterranean will be paying $300 and $450 respectively.

According to the shipping giant, the charge “Dangerous goods additional,” is paid in addition to the ocean freight, and that will affect all dry, reefer and special cargoes.

Dangerous goods are substances with explosives, flammable liquids and solids, oxidising agents and organic peroxides, toxins and infectious substances, radioactive material or corrosive properties as well as miscellaneous dangerous goods.