Shippers’ Council wants Hapag-Lloyd to uphold standards

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has urged the new country manager of Hapag-Lloyd Nigeria Shipping Ltd., Himmat Ahlawat, to abide by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in Nigerian ports.

Emmanuel Jime, the executive secretary of NSC, who made the call recently when Ahlawat paid him a courtesy visit in Lagos, said that proper guidance by the SOP would be in the interest of Hapag-Lloyd, the Council and the Nigerian economy.

According to Jime, shipping lines are governed by laws and procedures, and everyone benefits when due process is in place.

“The relationship that the Shippers Council has with the industry, particularly shipping lines, is one that is bordering on mandate, being the port’s economic regulator. In that capacity, it means that we regulate your activities, particularly those that border on the commercial side of shipping. Therefore, it is very important we understand ourselves,” he said.

Jime said that the beauty of regulation is that there is a clarity provided in the environment and it allows people conducting their businesses to be guided properly by rules of engagement and procedures.

Read also: Shippers’ Council, ICRC synergise to revive 6 dry ports

“We emphasise automation in the industry and we are interested in seeing how you are structured. These are the modern ways of doing business. Apart from the fact that automation helps one to be efficient and keep the workplace safe, it allows one to do business in a way that is cost-effective and profitable,” he said.

On his part, Cajetan Agu, the director, Consumer Affairs Department of NSC, urged the country manager to look into issues such as unclaimed container deposit and invoicing.

Ahlawat said that Hapag-Lloyd would ensure that the issues raised would be dealt with speedily.

“As a German company, we pride ourselves in the rule of law and you can rest assured of our cooperation. I have just taken over; I want to hear from you, know your expectations and how we can best serve the community,” he said.