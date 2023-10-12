French ambassador seeks to bridge Nigerian MSMEs funding gap

…in possible partnership with Baobab

Emmanuelle Blatmann, French Ambassador to Nigeria seeks possible partnership with Baobab Nigeria to address the funding gap faced by small businesses in the country.

Blatmann, while recognising the vital role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in economic growth commended Baobab Nigeria for its commitment to empowering small businesses in Nigeria, thereby creating wealth and job opportunities for the country’s unemployed youth.

She made these remarks during her recent visit to Baobab Nigeria in Lagos, where she emphasised the importance of collaboration in providing training and support to women and vulnerable individuals.

She stressed that access to loans can be a challenge for many, and a partnership between the French Embassy and Baobab could prove valuable in this regard.

While lauding Baobab’s effort, Blatmann noted that the French group operates in 7 African countries, including Nigeria, where it serves customers in 16 states, totalling more than 200,000 customers. She also noted the existence of Baobab Plus, a branch of Baobab group specialising in providing renewable energy solutions such as clean cooking with solar power. She highlighted the environmental and health benefits of clean cooking, including reduced smoke emissions and decreased charcoal usage.

Eric Ntumba, acting Chief Executive Officer of Baobab Nigeria, described the Ambassador’s visit as a reminder to continue to relentlessly provide innovative financial tools to underserved populations, helping them scale up their businesses.

He emphasised that Baobab Nigeria, as part of Baobab Group, is committed to offering top-notch financial services to the underserved population of Nigeria.