France has 21 in-demand jobs for foreign skilled professionals

France is actively seeking skilled foreign workers in 21 in-demand jobs to tackle labour shortages in key sectors. From IT and healthcare to engineering and agriculture, various industries are in need of experienced professionals, creating promising opportunities for those looking to work in France.

These skilled foreign workers are more likely to secure employment and obtain a work permit, thereby contributing to the French economy.

Top in-demand jobs in France

According to the EURES report, France is experiencing significant labour shortages in certain roles, making skilled professionals in these fields highly sought-after.

France offers diverse visa pathways for foreign workers, allowing skilled professionals, seasonal employees, and intra-company transfers to earn employment and contribute to its growing economy.

These labour shortages can be found in IT, healthcare, engineering agriculture, and various other industries.

Here is a list of the most in-demand jobs in the country:

Accounting and Finance Professionals NET Developers Agricultural Specialists Nursing Professionals Application Programmers Pharmaceutical Assistants Administration Managers Physiotherapists Civil Engineers Power Engineers Mechanical Engineers Sales Managers Electrical Engineers IT Analysts Electronic Engineers Software Developers Financial Managers Telecommunications Engineers Forest Officers Human Resource Managers Healthcare Assistants

France is aiming to attract foreign talent through advancements in technology and its industrial sector:

According to the Global Talent Competitiveness Index released on expat.com, Bruno Lanvin, who leads the Index, highlights, “In France, among its strengths are the notable advancements in innovation and apprenticeships, especially since the establishment of the “French Tech” in 2013”.

French Tech is a public administration dedicated to supporting French start-ups and promoting French Tech internationally. He also highlights that French innovation and the industrial sector, which are key areas of substantial government investment, are thriving.

Launched in September 2020, the €100 billion “France Relance” strategy aims to modernise the economy, drive transformative changes, and attract talent by 2030.

The visa options for skilled foreign workers which can facilitate these in-demand jobs are:

Talent passport visa: This is targeted at highly skilled professionals supports long-term residency and is designed to attract top-tier talent to the country. EU Blue Card: This is intended for highly qualified professionals from outside the EU, this visa facilitates work in sectors with high demand for expertise. Seasonal work visa: Geared towards temporary, seasonal employment in fields such as agriculture and tourism. Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) Visa: Available for employees who are relocating to a French branch of their existing company. Short-stay long-stay visa options: France also offers short-stay and long-stay visas that accommodate a variety of job durations and skill levels.

