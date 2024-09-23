Four revitalised PHCs bring hope to Edo communities

Four Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) have been revitalised, bringing renewed hope to local communities.

The newly upgraded facilities Atoruru, Uteh, Evubodia, and Idunmwunvgha PHCs are now equipped with modern medical supplies and state-of-the-art infrastructure, ensuring that residents of Owan West, Ikpoba Okha, Oredo, and Uhunmwode LGAs have access to quality healthcare.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation in collaboration with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) and the Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, aims to enhance access to quality healthcare.

At the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, dignitaries praised the initiative, emphasising its role in improving healthcare access for these communities.

The revitalization of these centres marks a key milestone in the Foundation’s broader commitment to upgrading 23 PHCs across Nigeria under the Adopt-A-Healthcare-Facility Programme (ADHFP).

The modernisation of the facilities with new equipment and infrastructure is expected to make a significant impact on the communities they serve. Improved access to healthcare will become a reality for residents in the affected areas, reducing the need for long-distance travel for medical attention.

Additionally, these revitalised primary healthcare centres will play a crucial role in strengthening Nigeria’s overall healthcare infrastructure by easing the pressure on secondary and tertiary hospitals, allowing them to focus on more complex medical cases.

“This level of results-driven development is commendable. The WHO will continue to deploy expertise to ensure compliance with basic healthcare standards and promote the sustainability of quality healthcare services,” said Olufunmilola Kolude, WHO South-South Zonal Coordinator, speaking at the event.

Kolude added, “Other institutions are encouraged to follow the example set by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation by directing investments into primary healthcare.”

Also speaking, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, co-founder and executive vice chair of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, expressed her satisfaction with the project’s success.

“We are delighted to see these revitalised PHCs open their doors to the community. This is a testament to our commitment to improving quality primary healthcare access and ensuring that every Nigerian has the opportunity to live a healthy life.”

However, emphasising the importance of community ownership in healthcare initiatives, Tinuola Akinbolagbe, MD/CEO of the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), said: “ADHFP leverages existing infrastructures and takes a community-centric approach, ensuring that the PHCs are truly owned and managed by the communities they serve.

“The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to join the ADHFP and support the revitalisation of more PHCs across Nigeria by adopting a primary healthcare centre in their community.

“Together, we can build a healthier and more equitable future for all.”