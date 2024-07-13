Four rescued in Abuja building collapse

Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) says four persons have been rescued alive from the rubbles of a collapsed two-storey building in Kubwa, Abuja, on Saturday.

Florence Wenegieme, the acting Director-General of FEMD, confirmed the incident and provided details in a statement released on Saturday.

Read also: Many trapped a two-storey building collapses in Abuja

The building, located next to Cupid Hotel on Sultan Dasuki Road, Phase 2, Site 2, in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT, originally functioned as a hotel before being converted into residential apartments. The structure housed 45 self-contained rooms.

Wenegieme revealed that FEMD was alerted to the collapse by passersby and through a distress call received on their 112 emergency toll-free number at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Promptly responding to the alert, FEMD mobilized its resources to the scene to begin search and rescue operations of the four individuals rescued, two have been transported to the Kubwa General Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment. Mrs. Wenegieme emphasized that search and rescue efforts would continue until it is confirmed that no one else remains trapped under the debris.

The emergency response involved multiple agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), FCT Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigeria Police Force.

Wenegieme made a strong appeal to property developers to adhere strictly to building codes and avoid using substandard materials to prevent the frequent occurrence of building collapses in the FCT.