Four Greensprings’ students win International Maths Olympiad Challenge

Four students of Greensprings School have been accorded the International Maths Olympiad Elitist title for their outstanding performance at the 2021 Mathematics competition.

Oluwatobi Somorin, who participated in the secondary-school level of the challenge, scored 96.28 percent while Mojolaoluwa Abatan, Akinfolarin Ojo and Elvis Chimauchem scored 83.21 percent each in the elementary-school level of the challenge.

Erin Anderson, director of Global Programmes, International Maths Olympiad Challenge (IMOC), who lauded the performance of Greensprings School students, said he was pleased with the constant support the school showed its students.

“We recently conducted an Olympiad for selected schools, and we had more than 50,000 entries globally. The competition was intense, but the students of Greensprings School performed very well, and they have been awarded the title of International Maths Olympiad Elitist,” Anderson said.

She said the Maths Olympiad Challenge provides engaging math online tests and preparatory content to primary and middle school students throughout the world.

According to Anderson, it is only through the guidance of the school that these students could have achieved such accomplishments.

Barney Wilson, deputy director of Education, Greensprings School says that students’ success always brings joy to the school and will continue to spur others to know they can keep the flag flying high as they enter more competitions locally, nationally and globally.

Wilson further said that the Elitist title accorded to the students is a befitting great birthday gift for Lai Koiki, executive director of Greensprings School.

The International Maths Olympiad Challenge is a global mathematics championship for students who are mathematics fanatics and always seeking challenges that will deepen their understanding of mathematics. The challenge is open to students in elementary and secondary school across the globe.