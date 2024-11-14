Four dead in Oyo, links deaths to suspected lassa fever

Oyo State Rapid Response Team (RRT) has confirmed four deaths, linked to a suspected Lassa fever outbreak in Saki West local government area of the State.

The fatalities consisted of three males and one 32-year-old female who was preparing for her marriage.

Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, medical doctor and the State Commissioner for Health had earlier tasked the Oyo State Rapid Response Team to Saki, following numerous calls from Saki West Local Government reporting an outbreak that has led to a number of deaths.

The team, consisting of the Director of Public Health, the State Epidemiologist, the State Disease Notification Officer (DSNO), State Laboratory Focal Persons, representatives from WHO and Red Cross, as well as the PHC Coordinator of Saki West and the LGA DSNO, embarked on a comprehensive investigation to the scene of the incidence.

Background information gathered that one of the apprentices at the hospital, who had returned from Iwajowa and fell ill about two weeks before the incident, was suspected to have introduced the infection.

She likely transmitted it to her co-workers and the hospital owner. Three of the deceased exhibited typical symptoms of Lassa fever, including craniofacial bleeding, while the hospital owner showed fatigue and self-medicated with antimalarials and antibiotics.

His condition only prompted hospital admission when his self-treatment failed. Extensive contact tracing was conducted, with a particular focus on high-risk contacts who had been involved in the bathing and burial of the deceased. The hospital where all the deceased were associated was closed down for decontamination.

The hospital that admitted the deceased health facility owner, without being informed of the deaths from an ‘unknown’ illness, was also shut down for decontamination, and the doctor was placed under surveillance.

Public awareness campaigns were held to educate the community about Lassa fever, its transmission, symptoms, and preventive measures.

The RRT provided on-the-job training to health workers in the affected areas to reinforce Infection Prevention Control protocols and prevent further spread of the disease.

Sample collection was also carried out on a person exhibiting symptoms, pending laboratory confirmation. The line listing of contacts is still in progress, focusing on individuals at high risk.

Advocacy visits were also conducted to the palace of the Okere of Saki, who was represented by his second-in-command, and was briefed on the outbreak and the necessary containment measures.

Local government authorities within Saki West were equally informed and aligned with the efforts to manage the situation.

The investigation also revealed that the outbreak initially involved Saki West LGA but has now extended to Iwajowa and Kajola LGAs while the DSNOs in the respective LGAs have been instructed to begin preliminary containment efforts while awaiting the full deployment of the State RRT.

Share