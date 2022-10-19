Four content creators win $800 in Well of Science’s Naija Zero Plastic Challenge

In a conscious effort to push for sustainable alternatives to plastic waste, four content creators have emerged winners of the maiden edition of Naija Zero Plastic Challenge by Well of Science, an indigenous sustainable technovative firm.

The challenge which started August 21, 2022 lasted for two months and saw the winners of this maiden edition take a cash prize of $200 apiece.

Jacob Emmanuel Uko (music), Tiana John (visual/digital arts), Lois Uzoma (spoken word), and Frank Mbanekwu (short video) are the winners of the challenge.

Tiana John, being the overall winner of the four, also got a MacBook pro.

Nigeria produces some 32 million tonnes of waste annually, one of Africa’s highest amounts, according to the Federal Ministry of the Environment. Most (70 percent) of the 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste produced yearly is dumped in landfills, sewage systems, beaches, and waterways.

Naija Zero Plastic Challenge is an awareness and lifestyle transformation campaign powered by the creative community to build the consciousness and narrative on the negative impact of plastics waste in the environment, and the need to transit to a net zero plastics waste society in Nigeria.

The Challenge is designed to explore creative media to drive behaviourial change and advocate for the adoption of alternatives to plastics through the following media: Visual Art, Spoken Word, Short Video, Music, and Photography.

“We are happy to celebrate these winners as they advocate for sustainable alternatives to the use plastic materials that is hazardous to our ecosystem,” said, Etia Nwaenang, CEO, Well of Science.

Nwaenang said that plastic wastes affect the environment, end up on land fields, sea, and the human food chain.

“Plastic wastes do not decay,” the CEO said. “One way or the other, we are eating plastics.”

Talking about the work done so far, Nwaenang said that the firm partners with other stakeholders to create a durable and sustainable bag for shopping.

“It is not just a bag, it is a technology,” said, Ubong Inyang, COO, Well of Science.

According to Inyang, “Shoppersbag is a technology that is designed to help reduce the repetitive usage and production of single use plastics. The whole idea is to help shoppers to reduce the continuous usage of single use plastics in stores and malls.

“It allows users to repetitively use biodegradable materials, and the bag is integrated with a QR code that allows you to earn on every shopping usage.”

Inyang urged corporate organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the government to collaborate and invest in making the ecosystem sustainable.

“We need all stakeholders to join us to build a narrative around plastic wastes and provide eco-friendly alternatives,” he said.

He explained that alternatives like Jute fibre, jean materials, banana and plantain fibre, and other biodegradable materials can be used to replace plus single use plastics.

Well of Science advances sustainability across the value chain of business processes for the common good of all.

Prowling the sustainability and tech business landscape, the firm devotes its energy and resources to improving its portfolio’s lives and businesses.