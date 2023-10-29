Foundation urges Tinubu to prioritise research funding

Foundation for Advocacy and Sensitisation on Tuberculosis (FAST), a non-governmental organisation, has been launched in in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Mistura Lawal-Arowona, founder, had, while speaking at graduation reception and unveiling of the Foundation, urged the Federal Government to prioritise funding of research.

She equally implored all tiers of governments to provide adequate support for patients of tuberculosis, especially women and children due to their vulnerability.

Lawal-Arowona, who recently bagged Doctor of Philosophy, (PhD Chemistry) by university of Ilorin said she made a scientific breakthrough of developing Anti- Tuberculosis Drug Metal Complexes which was celebrated globally.

“I also participated in an international conclave in Chennai, India, where I emerged 3rd globally. It is on this note that I decided to continue in my strong advocacy and sensitisation on tuberculosis which led to the emergence of the Foundation that we are unveiling today.

“It gladdens my heart to state that my research breakthroughs are part of the support given to me by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the TetFund Needs Assessment and the Third World Academy of Science (TWAS) Italy, the Department of Bio-Technology (DBT) India as well as Step B Laboratory. I am indeed proud and extremely elated to be a research fellow of these wonderful organisationp and institutions, respectively.

“I urge the Federal Government of Nigeria under President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to prioritise funding of research and providing adequate support for patients of tuberculosis, especially women and children due to their vulnerability.”

She also announced that the Foundation has paid off surgical bill of a 13 year-old teenage boy.

“It is a truism to say that health is wealth and it is on this note that The Foundation for Advocacy and Sensitisation on Tuberculosis (FAST) will today grant the request by 13 year- old patient, Nwafor Emmanuel from the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, who has been clinically diagnosed of Nasopharyngeal Tumor, a likely cancer illness, that this Foundation will pay,” she declared.

The state Commissioner for Health, Amina El-Imam commended the graduands for attaining a wonderful and enviable feat of Doctoral Degree against all odds, stressing that many people have dropped in the academic journey to pursue a PhD.

She lauded the founder for her foresight of establishing FAST in order to compliment government’s efforts in the area of sensitization and advocacy in the health sector.