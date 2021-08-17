Foundation restates commitment to youth empowerment, less privileged

A non-governmental organisation, Oil Money Foundation has again reaffirmed its commitment to feeding the hungry and the less privileged on a daily basis and empowering youths across Nigeria.

This is also as the foundation recently visited Friends of Jesus Orphanage, Lekki, Lagos, and donated some mouth-watering food items and cash gifts.

Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, also known as Oil Money, said he was focused on providing empowerment for young people and anything that will give young people leverage in life.

According to Kariboye-Igbo, “Philanthropy is truly complex, but I am aware that people face difficult choices and obstacles along the way, so I try to lend a hand and assist them to scale those hurdles of life and give impetus to their dreams.”

Oil Money Foundation was founded on November 5, 2020, to provide succour to anyone confronting challenges across the country.

Read also: Five major changes expected as Buhari signs PIB

Speaking on the inspiration behind his philanthropic gestures, the Buguda, Rivers State-born defined by his uncommon altruism, maintained that the act of giving is not a burden but a source of joy to him and the entire Oil Money Foundation Founder team members.

“As a public figure, I receive thousands of messages daily. I do a lot of giveaways on Instagram and also privately respond to people who reach out to me for help. Still, I can hardly reply to everyone. So, very soon I will be unveiling a platform where the needy will be answered,” he said.

Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo is a multifaceted business mogul whose stock-in-trade includes real estate, auto sales, oil and gas, and recently, music promotion.

He has featured prominently on Wikipedia’s Nigerian billionaires’ list for 2020 and 2021.

He studied and graduated from London University and is currently living in the UK with his family. Further explaining why he finds it hard to resist responding to appeals for assistance, he said, “I believe that any assistance I render to any person improves the lot of humanity in general.”