Foundation pledges continual support to education, less privileged

In a bid to provide educational support for the less privileged in Nigeria, Nkpubre Arit Edet, a popular dating coach and matchmaking expert at Lagosmatchmaker and Edak Edet Nkpubre established Crown Foundation.

Crown Foundation is a non-governmental Organization (NGO) that is focused on providing Nutrition, Education and welfare for the less privileged in Communities around the World.

In a recent interview, the LagosMatchmaker coach recalled how the journey started from a community in Akwa Ibom state by providing prenatal care for pregnant women and Daily vitamins for children.

“Then we proceeded with our 2nd target which was to provide educational support for early school goers to encourage them to enjoy their educational journey.

“The third project was for nursery and primary, we provided them with school bags, writing materials and some goodies for their teachers.

“Our next target now is providing more educational materials for more schools and sanitary towels for women in those communities. Each year we have 3 targets and we tend to follow

through with the help of various benefactors. We are 2 years old and we hope to accomplish more in the years to come,” she said.

The US-trained matchmaker also offered an insight into why she ventured into matchmaking despite having a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Masters in International Strategy.

“Matchmaking was something I naturally did for friends and family until a friend once mentioned how useful it would be if I were doing it on a larger scale which was what led to Lagosmatchmaker,” she explained.

She continued: “I started by doing a lot of research on the scope surrounding matchmaking and at the same time, I also got some certifications to help understand it better.”

Despite the rampant fraud associated with online romance, Nkpubre Arit Edet avowed that Lagosmatchmaker is safe enough for its subscribers.

She said: “We have video call verification for premium and VIP members to be sure that you feel safe enough that the person you are chatting with is who they say they are. We also give advice and write contents on how to be safe, but ultimately the platform is comprised of adults who will still make their own decisions. We just ask that people be careful.”