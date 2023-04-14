Foundation motivates female students to learn technology, digital skills

As part of its effort to encourage female students to develop interest in studying Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), digital skills, Techy Train Incubator Foundation has concluded an awareness tour across four Local Government Areas in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Excellence Anurika Joshua, president of the foundation, said that the purpose of the tour was to sensitise the students on technology and digital skills as tools for future relevance.

Joshua observed that despite completing secondary school education, girls who do not increase their digital adoption and use will have limited access to opportunities and face an additional barrier to workforce participation.

Describing technology as an enabler, she encouraged the students to view technology not only as a career path, but also as a tool to make life and work easier.

“In today’s generation, girls and women have a significant knowledge gap in the digital realities. As economies continue to digitise, people’s ability to use technology will become increasingly important for economic and social growth. Although advanced digital skills are required for some jobs, basic digital literacy is necessary for most jobs and daily activities in the digital economy,” she said.

However, Joshua encouraged the girls to think critically about problem-solving, not limiting themselves by their environment, and embrace the possibilities provided by the internet to seek help globally.

The team also donated free copies of the book, “An African girl’s first guide to technology,” written by Excellence Joshua, to some students and school libraries.

The book was written to bridge the digital literacy gap in Africa and contains everything an African girl needs to understand, which includes; basic digital literacy to enhance full and equal access to science for girls across Africa.

It is interesting to note that schools visited include ; Command Secondary School in Lungi Barracks, Asokoro; Government Girls Secondary School in Dukpa, Gwagwalada among others.

The principals of the schools lauded the organisers of the event and encouraged them to make it an annual event.

Anurika called for support and funding from well-meaning Nigerians and institutions, to enable the organisation visit more schools, create more awareness and raise awareness in the STEM gender gap.