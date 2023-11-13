Foundation, LFZ partner on vocational training centre in Ibeju Lekki

Ishk Tolaram Foundation, in collaboration with the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), has launched the Ishk Tolaram Skill Centre as part of efforts aimed at providing vocational skills to underserved youths in Ibeju Lekki area, Lagos.

The Ishk Tolaram Skill Centre is designed to offer pro-bono vocational skills training in Plumbing and Masonry to unemployed youths in the Lagos Free Zone communities.

For the initial cohort, the skills centre will offer training opportunities to 50 unemployed youth, with the intended goal of making them self-reliant.

While the skill training is expected to commence with a soft skills workshop led by Ishk Tolaram Foundation, the vocational skills training will be delivered by Universal Learn Direct Academia (ULDA) for six months, including industrial attachment.

Speaking on this, Vishal Shah, the chief sustainability officer, Lagos Free Zone, described the inauguration of the skill centre as a major milestone that would help a great deal in improving the fortunes of youth in the area.

“We are delighted to inaugurate the skill development centre, a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering the youth of the host community and fostering their growth and development,” he said.

Oje Ivagba, the deputy programme director, of the Ishk Tolaram Foundation, explained that the establishment of the centre was in line with the commitment of the foundation to empower the youth and secure a better future for them.

This investment aligns with the vision of our chairman, Mohan Vaswani, which is to enhance the quality of lives of people in diverse ways wherever we have our footprints,” he said.