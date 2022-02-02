Foundation empowers 3000 Lagos residents

Olawale Aganga-Williams Foundation, which was recently launched in Lagos, plans to empower over 3000 residents of Okokomaiko, Ojo and their environs.

“The desire to impact and give back to the community birthed the Olawale Aganga-Williams Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation founded on the need to provide an atmosphere where Nigerians are secure and prosperous. It is my wish and desire for Nigeria to be secure and free of poverty,” said Olawale Aganga-Williams, founder of the foundation.

Aganga-Williams said he was passionate about the wellbeing of the people within the local council because he shares in their pains, especially given the socio-economic situation of Nigeria.

According to him, the foundation’s main objectives are to provide empowerment to the communities through training, skills acquisition for job creation, education and scholarships for underprivileged children and youth of the communities.

He noted that the foundation seeks to provide opportunities for people to improve their lives live by empowering men and women with the right skills that would make them employable and employers of labour.

“This we believe will help to eradicate poverty which would ultimately lead to Nigeria’s economic growth,” said Aganga-Williams.

One of the participants who received food palliatives from the foundation, Kudirat Alimi, a petty trader and mother of two said the coming of the OAW Foundation to the Ojo community was timely as they had looked forward to such an initiative to provide pipe-borne water and scholarships to young people who wants to get educated and be responsible in the society. She appreciated Aganga-Wiliams for the gesture and expects the fulfilment of his promises of alleviating poverty from the people of Ojo community.

Another beneficiary, Anita Udoh-Ojo, a young widow having lost her husband to the cold hands of armed robbers last year, is hopeful of the foundation supporting her with some funds for her business and to take care of her six-month-old baby.