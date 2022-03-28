Foundation embarks on free medical outreach in C/River

Wife of the Cross River State governor, Linda Ayade on Friday said her Foundation Mediatrix Development Foundation has held about 10 free medical outreaches since its inception and has reached thousands of Cross Riverians with life-saving services.

The team is now at General Hospital, Ukem, Odukpani, where another outreach is taking place.

According to the first lady, she has also organised a medical outreach to Itighidi in Abi local government.

Read also: Stakeholders task states on improved health security financing

The outreach which is a partnership involving Ayade’s foundation, Mediatrix Development Foundation, the Cross River State ministry of health and Faithcare International, has offered various medical services, including free laboratory tests, dental care, eye care and major surgeries to the people within the environs.

Speaking during the activity, the medical superintendent of the Eja Memorial Hospital, said the coming of the governor’s wife had sharply increased the pace of activities in the facility, an indication that people are in desperate need of medical services but are unable to afford the bill. He said about 300 people registered on the first day and the number had tripled on the second day. He thanked Ayade for helping the vulnerable and called on others to do the same.