Foundation donates food, household items to Ogudu residents

In a bid to alleviate the suffering of the less privileged, a non-governmental organisation, Precious Daughters Women and Youth Initiative, has donated food, household items, shoes and clothes among other items to the residents of Ogudu community in Lagos State.

The donation took place last week during the annual outreach programme of the foundation.

Hundreds of excited residents of the community came out in large numbers to benefit from the donation.

Oyinkansola Arogunmaya, who is the founder of the NGO in an interview with Journalists, expressed joy seeing the smiles on the faces of people who benefited from the donations.

She said the act of giving was a commandment from God that cannot go unrewarded.

According to Arogunmaya, “God gave as a result of His love towards us and as such one cannot talk about love without giving. You either give your time, your listening ears, your money, yourself, you just have to give something when displaying the act of love.

“However, we are extremely delighted we could give to the community with the help of God and all our partners. We can’t appreciate you enough because your kind gesture went a long way and to make matters interesting, we were able to win 25 souls into the Kingdom of God.

Reacting, some members of the Ogudu community expressed gratitude to the NGO for blessing them with food to eat, clothing them and their children.

“We had shoes, school books; bags to take home to our children, God would continue to bless the Precious Daughters Women and Youth Initiative”, Amaka Oke, a beneficiary said.