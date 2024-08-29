Foundation calls for overhaul of Nigeria’s public sector reforms

Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, through a national workshop, has highlighted significant challenges impeding public sector reforms in Nigeria, with public and private stakeholders calling for a comprehensive overhaul of current practices to enhance governance and service delivery.

The workshop, titled “Rethinking Reforms: Why Many Reforms Fail in Nigeria and What We Can Do About It,” which was held in Lagos, brought together a diverse range of state and non-state actors.

Discussions were anchored on the Foundation’s recent research, which identified nepotism, corruption, and a lack of accountability as key obstacles to effective public sector performance.

Jide Balogun, the lead researcher, presented a new conceptual framework, the “Multiple Fiefdoms Theory,” which outlines a deep-seated conflict between two opposing forces in Nigeria’s governance.

The “Soft Environment,” defined by a sense of national unity and public service commitment, is being undermined by the “Hard Environment,” characterised by divisions, conflicting interests, and a culture of patronage.

Balogun argued that this dichotomy has created a toxic atmosphere where personal loyalties frequently outweigh professional duties, stifling meaningful reform.

In addition, the research prescribed addressing these environmental challenges through initiatives such as enunciating new public service values, revising the code of conduct, and learning from global best practices to achieve meaningful and sustainable public service reforms.

The National Workshop featured a distinguished panel of experts, including ‘Dere Awosika, Magdalene Ajani, Joe Abah, Uyi Akpata, and ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, who all shared invaluable insights on the complexities of public sector reform and what can be done to ensure its success.

“The greatest bane of reforms is discontinuity of the key actors. Any break in continuity means virtually the end of reform,” said Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, who emphasised the significance of continuity in the reform process.

He also outlined the essential personnel required to ensure successful reform – the initiator, driver, owner, executor, and sustainer – and stressed the pivotal role of competence, and collaboration between Ministers and other political leaders and the Public Service technocrats (Permanent Secretaries), adequate remuneration, and effective communication, in delivering effective public service.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation reiterates committed to translating these insights into tangible actions. According to the Foundation, a comprehensive report capturing the workshop’s proceedings, research findings, and recommendations will be made available on its website in the coming weeks.

“This workshop marks a pivotal moment as we begin Nigeria’s public sector reform journey,” said Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice Chair of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

“By working together, we can create a public sector that truly serves the needs and the aspirations of the Nigerian citizens, because those are who we truly serve.”