Forvis Mazars hackathon spurs Nigerian talents in tackling industry challenges

Forvis Mazars, a global professional services network, held its first hackathon, “Innovate with Forvis Mazars,” highlighting the potential of Nigerian talent to address real-world challenges through technology.

Adams Osamudiame, Partner at Forvis Mazars, described the inspiration behind the hackathon. “The hackathon was born out of our vision to empower communities and enable people to harness their ideas and resources. We wanted to create a platform that would bring diverse talents together to develop innovative solutions that translate into business opportunities.”

Osamudiame acknowledged the challenges in organising the event, including finding the right mentors, judges, and resources. However, he credited the dedication of the Forvis Mazars team and the support of sponsors for making the vision a reality. He stressed the need to sustain the ideas beyond the event:

“These solutions shouldn’t stop here. We want to develop them into tangible products that can impact the lives of participants, clients, and the broader community.”

The event brought together students, professionals, and innovators to work on technological solutions. This hackathon shows Forvis Mazars’ focus on fostering innovation, developing talent, and addressing industry needs.

The hackathon’s winning team, Team Genie, consisted of Sodiq Bolawale, Aishah Abdulwaheed, and Babatunde Mumuni. They impressed the judges with their project, an AI-powered chatbot designed to simplify the auditing process. The tool automates data retrieval, addressing the traditionally tedious and time-consuming nature of audits.

Speaking about their project, the team stated, “Our product is a revolutionary tool that not only enhances efficiency but positions Nigerian audit firms at the forefront of technological progress in the industry.”

The team won the top prize of $1,000 with a score of 78.54%. Despite the challenges of implementing their idea within a tight timeframe, they successfully collaborated, learning new skills and leveraging mentorship support.

Team Smart Audit, led by Ejelonu Benedict and comprising Chidi-Akoma Chikamso and Chibukem Chiagoziem Anyanwu, earned the first runner-up position with a score of 71.34%, securing $600.

Their project focused on automating the analysis of financial documents, a cumbersome task for auditors. Inspired by personal experience, the team aimed to alleviate the burden of manually scrutinising complex documents. Benedict explained their motivation:

“This project was personal. During my work, I encountered the challenges of auditing financial documents. That inspired me to create a solution that simplifies the process for professionals.”

The team overcame technical hurdles, including difficulties with APIs and virtual machines, by leveraging open-source alternatives. Their project stands out for its potential to improve efficiency and reduce stress in the auditing process.

Dr Seun Ebiesuwa, Head of the Computer Science Department at Babcock University and one of the hackathon judges emphasised the relevance of the solutions presented.

“Auditing in Nigeria has historically been a complex and cumbersome process, making it difficult for organisations to ensure transparency and accountability. These innovative solutions have the potential to transform the field, simplifying tasks and enhancing efficiency.”

Ebiesuwa praised Team Genie for their structured approach and collaborative presentation style. He underscored the importance of sustaining innovation. “As we solve existing challenges, new problems will arise. Continuous innovation is critical to addressing the evolving needs of the tech space.”

He encouraged future participants to identify problems early and design tailored solutions. “Innovation begins with a clear understanding of real-world challenges. Focus on addressing specific problems, and you’ll be well-prepared to create impactful solutions.”

