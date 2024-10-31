Former Senate President for burial Nov 30, three years after death

Joseph Wayas, Former Senate president

Joseph Wayas, a former senate president of Nigeria, will be buried on November 30, 2024.

The funeral Central Planning Committee (CPC) announced this at a press conference in Calabar on Thursday.

“It is with a solemn heart that I discuss the forthcoming funeral of our distinguished elder statesman, former Senate President, Rt. Hon. Dr. Joseph Wayas,” Dorn Cklaimz Enamhe, the secretary of the planning committee for the burial.

He expressed gratitude for the efforts of various individuals and organizations that made it possible for Wayas to return to Nigeria for a fitting burial.

Wayas passed away in the United Kingdom while undergoing medical care. His remains were repatriated to Nigeria earlier this month after prolonged complications delayed the process.

“Thanks to the support of His Excellency, Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu, Governor of Cross River State, and various stakeholders, we can finally bring him home,” Enamhe said.

Born in 1941 in Obanliku, Cross River State, Wayas served as Senate President from 1979 to 1983.

His leadership and commitment to democratic ideals made him a notable figure in Nigeria’s political landscape. “Dr. Wayas was a beacon of leadership, embodying compassion and wisdom,” Enamhe added, stating, his legacy of national cohesion and service.

The funeral service is scheduled for 30 November 2024, and further details regarding the Service of Songs, Commendation Service, and Final Burial Rites will be announced next week. “We invite all admirers of Dr Wayas to honour his life and contributions to our nation,” Enamhe stated.

He acknowledged the support from the Senate President of Nigeria, Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio, who facilitated the transportation of Wayas’ remains from Abuja to Calabar.

He also commended the Basang Nation of Obanliku, led by Chief Sylvanus Anyagwu, and the NGO “Who is Who in Northern Cross River Forum” for their vital roles in repatriating Wayas’ body to Nigeria.

“Without their unity and dedication, this endeavour would not have succeeded,” he said.

