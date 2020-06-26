Former Oyo Gov Ajimobi’s interment postponed

The burial of the late past immediate governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi who died on Thursday has been postponed.

While the internment was scheduled for Friday and later Saturday, June 27, 2020, Ajimobi’s media aide, Bolaji Tunji, told journalists that the family would soon make an announcement of the burial programme.

Tunji who spoke to newsmen at the late governor’s Oluyole, Ibadan residence on Friday morning said: “The funeral arrangements will be announced soon by the family but it will be observed privately so as to be in accordance with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.”

The former Deputy National Chairman (South) and Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC died from COVID- 19 complications on Thursday evening at a private hospital in Lagos.

He was governor of Oyo state between 2011 and 2019 having broken the two-term jinx in the pacesetter state.