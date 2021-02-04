Former LG boss salutes Delta PDP chairman, Esiso, at 57

Immediate past chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Michael Tidi, has congratulated chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Kingsley Esiso, on his 57th birthday anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Tidi, in a goodwill message he personally signed and made available to journalists in Warri, noted that Esiso has every reason to celebrate.

He congratulated the chairman and commended him for his immense contributions to the growth and unity of the party in the state, especially with the conduct of credible party primaries that produced candidates for March 6, 2021, local government council election in the state.

According to the immediate past chairman, who is also seeking for a second term in office under the platform of the PDP, Esiso has shown dexterity and capacity and has led the party to total victory in previous elections.

“While I commend the leadership of the party for its role in conducting credible and acceptable party primaries for the next council elections, I urge you to promote ideas that will further unify the party, settle internal wrangling and ensure party discipline at all times. These are essential for the consolidation of party democracy in our great nation,” Tidi said.

“On behalf of my family and associates, I congratulate you and pray that Almighty God continues to strengthen, guide and prosper you with robust health and many more years of happiness.

“I join your family, friends, and well-wishers and the People of Delta State to wish you more years of glory and honour,” he said.