Former army chief, Ihejirika joins APC

Azubuike Ihejirika, Nigeria’s former chief of army staff has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Iherijirika’s decision to join the APC comes few months after meeting with Orji Uzor Kalu, Abia-north senator and chief whip of the Nigerian Senate.

Ihejirika, who served at the helm of the service from 2010-2014 under former President Goodluck Jonathan, made his declaration to join the APC at his Isuikwuato country home in Abia- North Senatorial district.

Read Also: Concerns over APC future as intrigues, conflicts deepen

The former COAS made his declaration and subsequently registered at Ezere ward 2, his registration was conducted by Iheanyi Chukwu, the APC ward chairman. The registration was witnessed by APC stalwarts in Abia State.

Recall that in November 2020, Orji Kalu, who is the APC leader in Abia State, had visited and urged the retired army general to join the ruling party