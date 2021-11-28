FoodCo rewards customers with Black Friday Promo

Leading multi-channel retailer, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, has announced the commencement of its annual Black Friday Sales Promo holding from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th November.

According to Beersheba Alogbo, Senior Manager, Growth & Innovation, shoppers will enjoy huge discounts on selected groceries, household items, toiletries, apparel and fashion accessories across all FoodCo brand outlets in Ibadan, Lekki and Abeokuta during the 3-day period.

She said: “We are excited to announce the 2021 edition of the FoodCo Annual Black Friday promo. The Black Friday sales promo has become a yearly tradition our customers look forward to and we are confident that this year’s edition will live up to its billing of offering top quality products at huge discount prices.

In addition to the price slash, customers shopping online and via whatsapp will also enjoy a 25 percent discount on their carts at scheduled periods all through the duration of the promo.

FoodCo is a diversified consumer goods company with interests in retail, quick service restaurants, manufacturing and entertainment.

Established 39 years ago as a fresh food and vegetable company, FoodCo operates the largest supermarket chain in South West Nigeria, outside Lagos.