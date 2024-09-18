Food security: First Lady launches Young Farmers Club

Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 240-member Young Farmers Club, in Nigeria,

The First Lady, while speaking at the induction, disclosed that the program was in collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Renewed Hope initiative, RHI aimed at catching the youth early, to inculcate in them the love of Agriculture and farming.

The Young Farmers Club, Nigeria is expected to have pilot programs in schools nationwide, including the Federal Capital Territory

About twelve schools have been picked for the pilot project that will leverage pupils in upper primary schools and students in junior secondary schools

The club activities will be supported by the respective States once the allotted resources are expended”. The First Lady called on all interested schools nationwide to register with the First Ladies of their respective States.

“This registration will then be channelled to the Young Farmers Club desk Office at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in their various State for necessary provisions and support.

Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, in his remarks, expressed optimism that the initiative will enhance the interest of the young in agriculture as a career.

He, therefore, urged the newly inducted members to take pride in their choice of being members of the Club as they represent an important group of people responsible for feeding Nigerians.

The Wife of the Kwara State Governor, Dr Olufolake Abdulrazaq received samples of the items on behalf of other State Governors’ Wives as the club is to be replicated in various states.

