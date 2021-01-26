FM: Lessons learnt from end users’ perspective

Covid- 19 has proved to be persistently defiant with the second wave of the virus and, in some cases, the talk of a new variant causing many nations around the world to introduce new measures or strengthen existing ones to deal with the incredible challenges to the way we live and work today, and for the foreseeable future.

Conditions that seemed extraordinary in March, 2020 are still with us, the precautions, the economic slowdown, the pressure on healthcare services and all the other essential support sectors.

Even with the breakthrough in science to develop multiple vaccines, there is still the uncertainty about how good the vaccines are as a definite solution for the virus. The fact is that we may have hope, but we don’t know in this uncertain, rapidly changing world where ‘normal’ is fast becoming whatever prevails for a while.

The pandemic has created incredible challenges and unforeseen issues for facility managers in all types of facilities with substantial impact on operations. Understandably, the immediate concern of every facility manager is how to keep employees, residents, customers and visitors safe from Covid-19.

Amid the chaos created by the pandemic, facility managers, working with maintenance and engineering teams, have been forced to make changes to what used to be a routine in order to keep their built environment healthy and safe. As a result, end users together with all other stakeholders have learnt lessons from the activities of the facility managers.

Read Also: CACOVID supplies oxygen to isolation centres as COVID-19 second wave rages

Such lessons include the following:

Facilities are important : End users, more than ever, now understand the impact of buildings and facilities on their lives. They no longer pay attention to routine issues like roof leakage but now interrogate facility managers on other aspects that can potentially put them in danger of Covid-19.

Maintenance is a necessity: End users are asking facility managers tough questions on creating a healthy and safe environment for their use. They now realize all activities of the maintenance team affect their lives directly or indirectly.

Technicians face real risks: End users have come to realize the health dangers faced by maintenance technicians who work to make buildings safer during this Covid-19 period. Having adequate Personal Protective Equipment ( PPE) remains a high priority.

Vulnerability of Supply Chains: End users are now interested in knowing whether facility managers have enough supply chains to meet essential needs to stop the spread of the virus. Being a global issue, facility managers have sometimes struggled to get supply as and when required.

Resilience: End-users want to know how facility managers will identify and address vulnerabilities in the event of a crisis. They know the level of preparedness is crucial in dealing with situations that directly affect their lives