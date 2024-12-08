Fly Bird losses two engines mid-air, safety bureau commences investigation

Airlines have worked tirelessly to maintain their fleets and train their crews during this long period of inactivity

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into a serious incident involving a Fly Bird HS 125 aircraft with registration number 5NKAL which lost two engines mid-air.

In a statement by Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, (NSIB), the aircraft, operating a flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA), to Kotoka International Airport, Accra (DGAA), experienced technical difficulties during its flight on December 6 2024.

Preliminary information indicates that the aircraft, with four persons on board (three crew members and one passenger), was climbing through flight level 240 en route to flight level 280 when the crew reported an engine number 2 indication issue.

According to Oladeji, the aircraft was at a position approximately 25 nautical miles southwest of VOR station VONUK at 17:54 UTC when the crew requested a diversion back to Abuja due to the engine indication.

The request was promptly granted, and the aircraft was cleared to descend to flight level 190, she said.

“During the descent, the aircraft experienced the loss of engine No.2 at flight level 230. The crew elected to return to Abuja.

“On approaching Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, at approximately 5,000 feet, the crew declared Mayday, stating they had lost Engine No.1. The crew managed to safely land the aircraft at Abuja Airport at 18:16 UTC. There were no injuries reported, and all individuals on board are safe,” she explained.

She said the NSIB has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the engine malfunction and the subsequent loss of both engines.

“Our Go Team is gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and reviewing the aircraft’s flight data and maintenance records to uncover underlying causes. This investigation aims to prevent future occurrences and enhance aviation safety,” she added.

