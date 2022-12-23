Flutterwave trade fair links shoppers with SMEs

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payment technology company, has restated its commitment to providing small businesses with solutions and initiatives to grow their business by hosting the third edition of the trade fair, organised in partnership with Pages by Dami.

The event was held On Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Lagos, with over 1500 shoppers and 100 SMEs in attendance.

Flutterwave has consistently used the trade fair, which started after the pandemic, to connect SMEs to physical customers. The event was organised to help small businesses increase sales, revenue and meet new customers by leveraging the festive season and the attendant shopping frenzy. The trade fair also served as a chance for returning and new shoppers to have a fun-filled and seamless shopping experience made possible by Flutterwave’s online and offline payment solutions.

In her remarks, Damilola Bello, Flutterwave’s Small Business Growth Partner and founder of Pages by Dami, welcomed all vendors and shoppers with a promise of an exciting outing for both sellers and buyers.

On Twitter, FootCIty Ng, one of the vendors at the trade fair, showed their excitement and tweeted, “The Flutterwave trade fair 3.0 was everything!! Thank you, to @pagesbydammy X @theflutterwave for the opportunity to showcase at the fair. And to all the beautiful people, who stopped by our stall and patronised us. It wouldn’t have been the same without you.”

Ibitoru Legg-Jack, a vendor and owner of Dier Scents, said, “The day started as early as 7 for me and it was a big plus having my mum and friends with me. I remember a customer being amazed that I could point out what perfume she had previously tested as she couldn’t remember which it was.

It wasn’t a big compliment but it still made me happy. The day went by with people buying for themselves, their friends and even their parents. Being able to make sales and give my business the visibility it needed is something I’ll forever be grateful to Flutterwave for”.

Jennifer Jejelaye, vice president of Retail—Flutterwave for Business at Flutterwave, expressed her delight at the success of the event, “Today’s edition revealed how massive the results of a dedicated and growth-focused company could be. Shoppers were able to easily make payments through our POS or Online Gateway. Many vendors also came fully prepared with different strategies to attract shoppers. We will definitely build on this success to make doing business more profitable for SMEs through our online and offline channels.”

